Fmr. TID DIG Nalaka grilled for nine hours for the second day

2018-10-19 19:03:18

Former Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) DIG Kaushal Nalaka de Silva was questioned over nine hours for the second day today over the inquiry into the alleged assassination plot on President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said DIG Nalaka de Silva would be summoned to the CID for further questioning but a date was yet be fixed.

A nine-hour long statement was recorded from him over the same incident yesterday as well.