This Govt. rescued SL from Chinese debt trap: Mangala

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said it was the present government that rescued Sri Lanka from the Chinese debt trap and thus ended the era in which not only our land but also its airspace of was entrusted to China.
However, China announced earlier that Chinese loans only accounted to ten per cent of Sri Lanka’s total debt burden.
The minister said this at a function to mark the opening of a grain storage facility in Embilipitiya. He said though some elements accused the present government of ensnaring the country in a debt trap, this administration only resurrected the country from it.
The minister said similar grain storage facilities would be set up in different parts of the country.
Dhammika Friday, 19 October 2018 19:09
Thank you ! .
Reply : 5 3
Unchikun Friday, 19 October 2018 19:13
I thought the Prime Minister stated at a International conference that Sri Lanka is not in a Chinese debt trap. Strange state of affairs.
Reply : 0 11
Unchikun Friday, 19 October 2018 19:48
Looks like all your statements are like the "Mila Sutraya".
Reply : 0 9
JIM Friday, 19 October 2018 19:56
Dont you ever shut up.
Reply : 1 8
