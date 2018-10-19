IUSF protest tear-gassed

Police used teargas and water cannon to disperse the protesting university students outside the University Grants Commission (UGC), Police said.
Heavy traffic was reported in and around Town Hall as a result of the protest carried out by the Inter University Students' Federation (IUSF).
Ceylon Friday, 19 October 2018 17:24
during the education,uni students must be in their class rooms.water cannon not enough give them rough batton charge.
Reply : 2 8
Unchikun Friday, 19 October 2018 17:26
I on principle do not accept anything offered free. These students need be asked to pay for what they get. The want free education, employment on a pallet, do not want to pay taxes. This the root cause of this problem.
Reply : 2 8
RR Friday, 19 October 2018 18:01
Add some chilli powder to the tear gas pl
Reply : 0 4
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.