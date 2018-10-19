Subscribe

IUSF protest tear-gassed

2018-10-19 16:45:30
Police used teargas and water cannon to disperse the protesting university students outside the University Grants Commission (UGC), Police said.

Heavy traffic was reported in and around Town Hall as a result of the protest carried out by the Inter University Students' Federation (IUSF).

  Comments - 3

  • Ceylon Friday, 19 October 2018 17:24

    during the education,uni students must be in their class rooms.water cannon not enough give them rough batton charge.

    Reply : 2       8

    Unchikun Friday, 19 October 2018 17:26

    I on principle do not accept anything offered free. These students need be asked to pay for what they get. The want free education, employment on a pallet, do not want to pay taxes. This the root cause of this problem.

    Reply : 2       8

    RR Friday, 19 October 2018 18:01

    Add some chilli powder to the tear gas pl

    Reply : 0       4

