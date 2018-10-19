Mawanella SLFP organizer remanded till Nov.2

Mawanella SLFP organizer Imitiaz Cader, who was arrested by the STF yesterday while in possession of several weapons, was remanded till November 2 by the Kegalle Magistrate Chamara Wickremanayake.
The weapons included a MP5K rifle used only for VIP protection in Sri Lanka, a T-56 rifle, a repeater rifle and several rounds of ammunition. (Rohan Kumara)
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.