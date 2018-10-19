Mawanella SLFP organizer remanded till Nov.2

2018-10-19 13:51:54

Mawanella SLFP organizer Imitiaz Cader, who was arrested by the STF yesterday while in possession of several weapons, was remanded till November 2 by the Kegalle Magistrate Chamara Wickremanayake.

The weapons included a MP5K rifle used only for VIP protection in Sri Lanka, a T-56 rifle, a repeater rifle and several rounds of ammunition. (Rohan Kumara)