MR’s confirms judicial independence under this Govt: Ajith P

2018-10-19 09:10:38

Responding to former president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s remarks on the Court acquitting former MP Johnston Fernando, State Minister Ajith P. Perera said it showed Mr.Rajapaksa had admitted to the fact that the judiciary independent under this government.

He told a news briefing held at the Power and Renewable Energy Ministry that Mr.Rajapaksa and his supporters repeatedly claimed that the judiciary was not independent today and was unduly influenced by the government and therefore they did not trust it.

“Both Mahinda and Johnston have now given a certificate of praise to the judiciary. We appreciate and thank them for confirming the independency of the judiciary under this government,” the state minister said.

He said the people now realised that the law was being enforced equally without any consideration to wealth or status and that the former president’s statement confirmed it.

The State Minister said he was happy that Mr. Fernando was acquitted of all charges following a proper investigation and trial.

He said there were some 120 important cases of fraud and corruption and 20 of them were in the High Court while the rest were pending indictments.

“The people can judge who are guilty and who are innocent when these cases are heard soon. The advantage of hearing these cases daily is that the witnesses will not forget their evidence,” the state minister said.

He said there was only one special high court out of the proposed requested Justice & Prison Reforms Minister Thalatha Atukorale to set up the rest as early as possible.

“To increase the efficiency of the judiciary, the number of High Court judges has been increased to 110 from 75. The number of State counsel at the Attorney General’s Department has been increased from 118 to 218. Their salaries and allowances have also been increased. The Special High Court system to hear the cases daily has been implemented. All these measure have been adopted by the present government to safeguard the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

The state minister recalled how the previous administration had insulted and humiliated the then Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake before a committee was appointed to review the charges against her.

He said MP Wimal Weerawansa was also a member of that committee.

He highlighted the fact that the unity government was able to implement good governance and that the former president’s statement confirmed it. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)