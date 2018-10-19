J. Walter Thompson to get Rs.314mn contract to promote SL tourism

The Cabinet approval had been granted to award a Rs.314 million-contract to J. Walter Thompson Institute to promote Tourism in Sri Lanka.
Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs Minister John Amaratunga had submitted the proposal to award the contract of implementing a wide advertising program to promote Sri Lanka as an attractive tourist destination.
The approval had been granted at the Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.
J.Walter Thompson (JWT) is a world renowned marketing communications brand headquartered in New York, US. It has more than 200 offices in over 90 countries including Sri Lanka.
What to promote? How to postpone elections indefinitely in the name of democracy? Or how to turn the law in a smart way? Or how to establish legal institutes illegally (FCID)? Or how to reverse a country in the name of marching forward? Or how to ruin a country in the name of 'yahapalanaya'? Or how to run a country into different directions by the head of the country and his deputy? At the end, it will be good money for the ad giant JWT.
They are making sure that actions similar to the rapist ex-tangalle PS chairman doesnt get bad publicity.
What I ate for lunch got digested in sec reading this news !!! Is our politicians becoming idiots day by day or am I reading this news wrong !!!
At a very near Cabinet Meeting Prez. will shoot down this proposal and RW will have swallow same too.
Before that upgrade the facilities at places of tourist attraction. Where are the toilets.
Any commission to the Minister?
Quote: "attractive". Hon Gotabaya was taking all possible measures to keep the Colombo City clean. Now, look at the roads. Everywhere stagnated pool of water.
Wow god deal. I am sure Minister John will now re construct the walkway since he is celebrating 40 years in Politics. I dont know what JWT will do if they have received a reasonable portion of money. But I am sure John share will be contributed in improvement of Prostitution which in turn will help improve tourism.
Same time take actions to save elephants, forests as tourist should have something to see here.
