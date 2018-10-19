17-hour water cut in Kotte, Colombo today

2018-10-19 11:31:48

The water supply to several areas in Kotte, Colombo and suburbs would be interrupted for 17 hours from noon today owing to an essential maintenance work of a water supply pipe extending from the Ambathale Water Treatment Plant, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said today.

Accordingly, the water supply would be interrupted from 12.00 noon to 5.00 a.m tomorrow in Colombo 5, 7 and 8 and the municipality areas of Kotte.

The water supply to Maharagama, Borelesgamuwa and Colombo 6 will be supplied at low pressure, the NWSDB said.