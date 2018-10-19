Gota’s case postponed till Nov. 9

The case, which was taken up against former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Special High Court today over the alleged misappropriation of public funds for the construction of the D. A. Rajapaksa memorial museum at Weeraketiya, was postponed till November 9. (Manopriya Gunasekara)
Royce Friday, 19 October 2018 12:09
Just let this War hero be.
Reply : 9 5
BuffaloaCitizen Friday, 19 October 2018 12:25
Now this Special High Court is also become a Special Joke. Any reason for the postponement.... don't tell me the sitting judges had an urge to purge.
Reply : 1 6
Mandy Friday, 19 October 2018 12:27
Same story - nothing "Special". Will drag on till kingdom come.
Reply : 1 4
RohanS Friday, 19 October 2018 12:30
What's the difference between this "Special High Court" and our normal Court??? Postpone, postpone, postpone..
Reply : 0 6
