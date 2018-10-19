SLC manager admires English players’ off-field conduct

Sri Lanka Cricket Manager Charith Senanayake in a Facebook post admired visiting English players for their off-field conduct and described them as perfect ambassadors for England.
He said English boys look good with their performances on field and that their off-field conduct was even better.
“Absolutely amazing to see them big lads.....calling even the most junior hotel staff member Sir.....,” he said and added that “Good on them being perfect ambassadors for England......Respect”
ANTON Friday, 19 October 2018 11:06
YES ....... AND THERE ARE RUMORS THAT SLC IS LOOKING FOR ANOTHER COUPLE OF CAPTAINS IN CASE OF CONTINUOUS DEFEATS.
Unchikun Friday, 19 October 2018 11:11
That is nice remark where the English lads "Sir"i even the most junior staff at the hotel. When I grew up (in the 60s) this was normal. I had my in plant training at the Ceylon Electricity Board and I used to "Sir" the foreman. It was normal. My father always told me one never looses by address someone as "Sir". Well the world has changed today and call the waiters at the restaurant I visit by first name. That is also nice.
