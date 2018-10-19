SLC manager admires English players’ off-field conduct

2018-10-19 10:57:29

Sri Lanka Cricket Manager Charith Senanayake in a Facebook post admired visiting English players for their off-field conduct and described them as perfect ambassadors for England.

He said English boys look good with their performances on field and that their off-field conduct was even better.

“Absolutely amazing to see them big lads.....calling even the most junior hotel staff member Sir.....,” he said and added that “Good on them being perfect ambassadors for England......Respect”