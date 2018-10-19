Subscribe

Afternoon thundershowers to enhance from tonight: Met. Dep.

2018-10-19
0
331

The Meteorology Department today warned that the enhancement of afternoon thundershowers over the Island was expected to continue further from tonight particularly during October 20 and 21.

It said showers or thundershowers would occur at most places in the island particularly after 2.00 p.m.

“Showers or thundershowers will occur in the several places in the coastal areas of Northern, Eastern and North-western province in the morning too,” it said.

The Department said heavy falls exceeding 100 mm could be expected at some places, particularly in Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and North-central provinces and in Galle, Matara districts.

