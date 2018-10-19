Fmr. TID DIG Nalaka arrives at CID for the second day

Former Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) DIG Kaushal Nalaka de Silva arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago for the second day to give a statement over the inquiry into the alleged assassination plot on President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Nine-hour long statement was recorded from him yesterday also over the same incident.
