Gota arrives at Special High Court

sobers Friday, 19 October 2018 09:57

Waste of time, money and hoodwinking the public! Our legal systems are very slow. Complete new faces, new innovative ideas, broad minded, top professionals and clean persons can only take this country forward. The main problem is our voters are used to only two colours. Probably they are colour blind. We will always remain a poor and corrupt country with the two major parties always working towards their benefits.

