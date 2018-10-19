Gota arrives at Special High Court

Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa arrived at the Special High Court today to appear over the alleged misappropriation of public funds for the construction of the D. A. Rajapaksa memorial museum at Weeraketiya.
RR Friday, 19 October 2018 09:24
Another Yahapalanaya drama in action at the Taxpayer's cost.
Reply : 4 9
S.PRamkumar Friday, 19 October 2018 09:54
I have a doubt how did lot of buildings and schools and street names under SWRD and Srimavo Bandaranaike s name, like that This Rajapakshe tried to built under his father's name. According to the reliable information it was done under at the time cabinet approval, I thing this is also like another Jonstan Fernando's case.Yapalanaya in Banana.Republic.
Reply : 5 2
Dee Friday, 19 October 2018 09:55
Nothing to worry big boss. Do anything wrong. We the red rice eating buffaloes will protect you.
Reply : 0 5
sobers Friday, 19 October 2018 09:57
Waste of time, money and hoodwinking the public! Our legal systems are very slow. Complete new faces, new innovative ideas, broad minded, top professionals and clean persons can only take this country forward. The main problem is our voters are used to only two colours. Probably they are colour blind. We will always remain a poor and corrupt country with the two major parties always working towards their benefits.
Reply : 1 2
