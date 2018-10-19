Terrorism charge against SL student dropped

Australian Police on Friday dropped terrorism charges against Sri Lankan students in Sydney, Mohamed Kamer Nizamdeen, who was accused of an assassination plot targeting Australian politicians, Australian media reported.
Nizamdeen, a 25-year-old PhD student, was charged with creating a document in connection with preparing for a terrorist act but was released on bail on September 28 after spending four weeks behind bars.
Lawyer of the student said that they will now seek student’s legal costs and compensation.
Mr Nizamdeen, a contractor at the University of NSW, was not present in Sydney's Central Local Court on Friday when prosecutors withdrew the charge after which his lawyer, Moustafa Kheir, said he would apply for his legal costs as well as take action in the NSW Supreme Court.
"What authorities have done to this young man is absolutely unforgivable," Mr Kheir told reporters outside the court.
"We will be seeking justice for him in the NSW Supreme Court” SBC news agency said quoting Kheir.
"It's a terrible experience, as a young man who has done everything right in life, he has gone through supermax jail in unforgivable circumstances."
Mr Nizamdeen's costs application was set down for hearing on November 23 in Central Local Court, his lawyer told reporters.
Nizamdeen spent about last four weeks in jail before being bailed last month. His family and supporters maintained his innocence, and the case prompted protests in his hometown in Sri Lanka.
Nizamdeen is in Australia on a student visa while he completes his studies.
He had no criminal history, and he was promoted by the University of New South Wales in its advertising. Nizamdeen also worked as a contractor for the university.
A court earlier heard that no extremist material was found on his computer or mobile phone.
RR Friday, 19 October 2018 09:19
See the difference between Australian and our Legal System. If this is Sri Lanka it would take at least 05 years for the nan to cone out. We should learn to adopt good practices from other coutries
Reply : 6 73
Expat Friday, 19 October 2018 09:25
Being an innocent Muslim in a White Country is a Crime ?Only in Kangaroo courts!
Reply : 9 41
LAND OF THE KANGAROOS Friday, 19 October 2018 11:02
PLEASE DON'T BE HARD BUT PLEASE EXCUSE AUSTRALIA - the land of the kangaroos
Reply : 7 12
LAND OF THE KANGAROOS -2 Friday, 19 October 2018 12:36
The above comment is not supportive to Australia - but a tongue in cheek comment please.
Reply : 0 5
Nimal Friday, 19 October 2018 09:25
Hope the Australian media will give publicity to this news the same way they did to tarnish this boys image.
Reply : 2 58
WHITE AUSTRALIAN Friday, 19 October 2018 11:07
DEPENDS - if the media outlet is white or non white
Reply : 4 16
Wise Donkey Friday, 19 October 2018 09:26
Everyone knew this was a great mistake. A great sigh of relief for the parents. Hope this has not hampered his studies. We wish him all the best.
Reply : 3 55
Ashi Friday, 19 October 2018 09:33
I only feel sorry for those commented negatively about him mainly because of his Muslim identity.Get a Life, mates.... most of the thinks we do are like this, with out knowing the real situation we prejudice based on the perception we have or picture painted by medias and some influential people.
Reply : 3 45
Dee Friday, 19 October 2018 09:53
I feel so sorry for the JOkers. They had very high hopes in pinning this guy and YP.
Reply : 2 37
Ram Friday, 19 October 2018 10:47
His lawyer on the right track. Australian Government must pay this young boy compensation for blasting his career. There will be so many no win no fee lawyers and if you engage them 80% of the win will be eaten as costs
Reply : 3 17
SL Friday, 19 October 2018 11:07
Good for the fellow and of course for the country! .
Reply : 3 16
AK Friday, 19 October 2018 13:03
Great news. Whole world knew this was a fake charge. Only few narrow minded people are sad now as they cant find leverage out of this for their racist agenda
Reply : 0 3
S. P. Ramkumar Friday, 19 October 2018 13:53
Finally you are sentenced to inosence, In 30 years war in Sri Lanka , we had been arrested like this latter authorities told reports are clear, and released. Do not worry be with confidence and don't loose your hope,
Reply : 0 0
