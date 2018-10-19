Subscribe

UNP appoints its first CEO

2018-10-19 06:37:51
The UNP yesterday appointed Chamal Senarath as its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Senarath obtained his letter of appointment from UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam last morning.

The proposal for the appointment of a CEO was approved by the working committee on Wednesday.

Mr. Senarath was a one time Leader of Opposition in the North Western Provincial Council.

This is the first time that a political party in Sri Lanka has appointed a CEO, though it's a common practice in the Western world.

