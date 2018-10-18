Shirani Bandaranayake’s removal was lawful: MR

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa today said the removal of former Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake took place in a lawful manner during their rule as per the Constitutional provisions, and added however the removal of Mohan Peiris as Chief Justice by this government was unlawful.
Mr. Rajapaksa told a news conference that they had followed the procedure provided in the Constitution while removing former Chief Justice Bandaranayake by appointing a Parliamentary committee and calling for evidence.
“We have followed a proper and legal procedure in the removal of former Chief Justice Bandaranayake. Nobody can say that what we had done was illegal. If there is any illegal removal of a Chief Justice, it should be the removal of former Chief Justice Peiris by this government,” he said. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
Pix by Pradeep Dilrukshana
Mandayan Thursday, 18 October 2018 23:35
See you didn’t learn the lesson yet. If what you did was leagaly and morally right, you wouldn’t be sitting as an MP but still reign as President.
Reply : 2 14
Phottuwa Thursday, 18 October 2018 23:47
what MR says is correct. Shirani was removed absolutely according to the proper procedure laid out in the constitution. it was the removal of Mohan Pereis by the yahapalana legal lunumiris that was absolutely unconstitutional and illegal. Like how the yahapalana fellows mess up in everything they set a very bad precedent by removing Mohan I such an illegal and unconstitutional manner.
Reply : 12 3
Phottuwa Friday, 19 October 2018 00:11
I don't agree with the removal of Shirani. But you have to accept that it was done according to the constitutional procedure. This government too could have followed the proper procedure when removing Mohan rather than using some thugs to surround his house
Reply : 3 4
Ravi M Thursday, 18 October 2018 23:52
This message is alone shows that you have not changed and you will not forever. There is a saying that adults behaviour never changes and therefore you cannot be t trusted anymore
Reply : 3 14
Podi Athula Friday, 19 October 2018 00:03
Whether we like it or not and approve of it or not, the government at that time followed the constitutional procedure to the letter when Shirani Bandaranayake was impeached. However when this government came to power the yahapalana black coat brigade at Hulftsdorp removed Mohan Peiris without adhering to any constitutional provision. It was absolutely illegal and has set a very bad precedent in the country. It has given justification for any future government to remove a CJ by just using a black coat mob.
Reply : 8 4
TONY Friday, 19 October 2018 00:15
HOW CAN YOU FOLLOW PROCEDURES FULLY WHEN YOU HAD GIVEN ONLY ABOUT 4 DAYS TO THE INVESTIGATORS WITHOUT GIVING SUFFICIENT TIME TO GIVE ANSWERS. COME MR DO NOT TALK BULLSHIT
Reply : 2 4
Phottuwa Friday, 19 October 2018 00:30
What was the procedure that the yahapalana legal lunumiris followed when Mohan was removed
Reply : 1 3
De Silva Friday, 19 October 2018 00:17
My foot
Reply : 1 2
CT Friday, 19 October 2018 00:21
Not only the removal of Mohan Peiris, even the removal of D.M.Jayaratne and Ranil taking oaths as PM soon after Sirisena took oaths was illegal. Ranil did not have a parliament majority then
Reply : 1 2
