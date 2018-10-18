Shirani Bandaranayake’s removal was lawful: MR

2018-10-18 23:23:16

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa today said the removal of former Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake took place in a lawful manner during their rule as per the Constitutional provisions, and added however the removal of Mohan Peiris as Chief Justice by this government was unlawful.

Mr. Rajapaksa told a news conference that they had followed the procedure provided in the Constitution while removing former Chief Justice Bandaranayake by appointing a Parliamentary committee and calling for evidence.

“We have followed a proper and legal procedure in the removal of former Chief Justice Bandaranayake. Nobody can say that what we had done was illegal. If there is any illegal removal of a Chief Justice, it should be the removal of former Chief Justice Peiris by this government,” he said. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)

Pix by Pradeep Dilrukshana