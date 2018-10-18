Speaker instructs officials to supervise food supply in parliament

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has instructed relevant officials to supervise the process of food supply in parliament in the wake of the President's claim that parliament wasted the most amount of food in the country.
The Speaker's office said in a statement that the speaker had taken steps to supply food in parliament sparingly and added that the move was aimed at cutting down on the cost by a considerable amount.
The President said at a ceremony to mark World Food Day recently that parliament reportedly wasted the most amount of food in the country.(Ajith Siriwardana)
Hari Mani Thursday, 18 October 2018 22:46
Now they wake up after years of wasting public money when the poor were at their door steps begging for food? Unable to control a simple food waste in their own back yard, shows the attitude and the efficiency of our genius members of parliament. Rest assured nothing will change, just an eye wash to distract the commotion our wonderful president caused by his casual remark.
Reply : 0 2
Jude Thursday, 18 October 2018 23:04
Yeah, give them "Punnakku" !!
Reply : 0 0
