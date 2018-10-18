Speaker instructs officials to supervise food supply in parliament

2018-10-18 22:13:34

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has instructed relevant officials to supervise the process of food supply in parliament in the wake of the President's claim that parliament wasted the most amount of food in the country.

The Speaker's office said in a statement that the speaker had taken steps to supply food in parliament sparingly and added that the move was aimed at cutting down on the cost by a considerable amount.

The President said at a ceremony to mark World Food Day recently that parliament reportedly wasted the most amount of food in the country.(Ajith Siriwardana)