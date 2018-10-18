Subscribe

Nalaka leaves CID after nine hours: summoned again tomorrow

2018-10-18 18:38:44
Nine-hour long statement was recorded from former Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) DIG Nalaka Silva today by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the inquiry into the alleged assassination plot on President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said former DIG was summoned by the CID again to record further statement tomorrow as well. (Darshana Sanjeewa)

