Subscribe

Mangala finally reveals ‘Fuel pricing formula’

2018-10-18 17:26:26
13
575

The fuel pricing formula was revealed by Finance MinisterManagala Samaraweera today at a press conference.

“I promised to reveal the price formula some time back. This is a simple one. It is MRP= V1+V2+V3=MRP( maximum retail price). This is what we used as the fuel price formula” he said.

The formula follows:

  Recommended Articles

We are conducting several investigations in Sri Lanka- Alex Marshall

...

How many politicians can truthfully say they are clean?: President

President Maithripal...

Caretaker government Who is fooling whom?

Political parties in...

Jayasuriya says no charges on match or pitch fixing, will respond to I

Sanath Jayasuriya ...

‘I’m nearing the end of my career’: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, the ...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 13

  • channa Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:32

    Some politicians said that they saw the formula but didn't understand. I can imagine their educational standard if they can't understand this simple additions.

    Reply : 0       4

    64x64

    Prasanna Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:52

    May be Sub-Components such as Weighted average Premium/Evaporation Calculation/Exchange Rate Fluctuation/Holding Cost etc.

    Reply : 0       2

    Mongal Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:37

    Oh what a formula! this is like saying 1 2 3 4 =10 . It shows his level of understanding of what a formula is

    Reply : 2       3

    Thassim Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:40

    It would be better if the values for each component is made public so the general public is aware.

    Reply : 0       3

    64x64

    Thassim Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:45

    My apologies.Just saw it.Well done!

    Reply : 0       0

    Ajay Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:46

    v3 can be reduces by politically appointed goons by current and former ministers..we do not need to pay for themWe are in control of oil price

    Reply : 0       0

    Mario Fdo Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:47

    A series of random numbers, which are not independently verifiable or predictable, are used in the arrival of a major factor in the fuel management of large users. Current percentages in the form of a pie chart at least, would have put each component into an understandable perspective.

    Reply : 0       1

    Little John Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:49

    How can this be a formula. This is just cost computation. if MRP is total dinner bill you get at a restaurant: V1=Chicken fried rice V2=Chosuey V3=soup V4=Service charge V5=VAT. Is this a formula

    Reply : 0       0

    Mario Fdo Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:52

    Now with the second page it makes sense.

    Reply : 0       0

    Harini Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:53

    So for every Rs.100 we pay you pocket Rs.35 from it. Great. Now Minister, will there also be a salary formula so we don't drop dead after you beat us - the only workers - with absurd price punches like this on essentials? Strange formula this - fuel and soon electricity and water will have an elastic formula, but salaries are inelastic! It's a strange country we live in now.

    Reply : 0       1

    Mandy Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:54

    This is very basic. It is not a formula (or a suthrayak as JO says) in the sense of an abstruse chemical or physical one. I am sure this is what was used since DAY 01 as it is so obvious as found even in a Grade V exam paper. What ado about nothing. Only I find no profit added in the MRP.

    Reply : 0       0

    Bala Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:55

    So they are selling the fuel with no profit. That is fantastc. well done Petroleum Corporation.

    Reply : 0       0

    Amara Thursday, 18 October 2018 18:01

    Taxation is lower that expected and why on earth did they act as if this was some "duckworth and lewis" like formular. This is pretty straight forward.

    Reply : 0       0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty