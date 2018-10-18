Subscribe

PM leaves for India

2018-10-18
6
432

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today left for India on a three-day official visit.

He is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi and defence authorities there.

  Comments - 6

  • Unchikun Thursday, 18 October 2018 16:05

    Utter waste of time (time is money) and money. Hope the weather gods will help Sri Lanka get out this economic hole!

    Reply : 4       7

    Imtias Thursday, 18 October 2018 16:48

    Hope he will still be the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka when he returns.

    Reply : 3       1

    64x64

    MODA BURUWA Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:23

    What for ? .

    Reply : 1       2

    visits - visits , visits - there seems to be no end Thursday, 18 October 2018 16:57

    Visit to temples as well ? - at our cost .

    Reply : 2       3

    Riza Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:57

    Please stay in India. And please don't talk about selling more assets of Sri Lanka, its does not yours to sell. If you had children of your own you would understand on wanting to leave Sri Lanka in tact, beautiful and prosperous for the next generation.

    Reply : 0       0

    Harini Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:58

    Damage control no doubt. But suggestion: why doesn't the PM just invest in a private jet and a holiday home in India? Because it sure seems like he travels quite often, and to India especially.

    Reply : 0       0

