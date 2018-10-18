BOI comprised of highly respected professionals: Malik

Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama today said the Board of Directors of the Board of Investment (BOI) comprised of highly respected professionals, who functioned with utmost responsibility and Integrity.
Issuing a statement, he said the news reports which cast aspersions on the conduct of the BOI Board of Directors are irresponsible and factually Incorrect.
“I categorically reject these baseless allegations made in those news Items. The Board comprised of honourable people who sought to bring back professionalism into the institution and guide the country's investment facilitation and promotion activities. From all reports I have received, the staff of the institution as well as genuine investors have appreciated their professional conduct. Thanks to the investment policies of the government and the efforts of the BOI, the value of the projects approved in 2018 exceeds US$ 18 Billion. Realized FDI Inflows in 2017 was also a record US$ 1.9 Billion. Misleading media reports would erode Investor sentiment at a time when much progress is being achieved,” Minister Samarawickrama said.
Dee Thursday, 18 October 2018 14:47
No worries. Now we will see a new bunch appointed who's main task would be to prepare for 2020 election.
Reply : 1 44
Suda Thursday, 18 October 2018 14:49
Malik, we know who you are ? And what you up to? Will you ever tell the people appointed by you is unprofessional. Now it is almost the 4th year. What have all done to the economy. It is a fact that the government who is coming to power is responsible to rectify issues in the country. With knowing well the corruptions of the previous regime you all came power and always pointing fingers at them. If you cant resolve the issues why you all have taken the power. It is a universal truth that any government who comes to power are getting power by knowing the difficulties the country is going to face. They can point fingers after solving issues of the country and cant demand the cause is caused by the previous regime.
Reply : 8 66
Chams Thursday, 18 October 2018 15:07
Suda, It is simple. All politicians come to power with the sole objective of improving the living standards of their beloved countrymen. Nothing but that!
Reply : 1 18
Anthony Thursday, 18 October 2018 14:57
Any Political Party will never be successful in our Country. Never think that the Country has gone to the Dogs the Dogs are in our Country and its a shame on you all.
Reply : 1 20
Karu Thursday, 18 October 2018 15:01
Crap. FDI in figures don't help. For what they were and what benefits to the country that matters. Out going IMF chief Koshi Mathai remarked that import substitute industries are a failuire in all countries. Yet tariff structure was adjusted to facilitate local industries for foreigners. Indians say our guys would sign any papers if taken care.
Reply : 1 18
Doug Thursday, 18 October 2018 15:06
Then why did they get sacked ?
Reply : 5 18
Bala Thursday, 18 October 2018 15:07
So ****** campaign against UNP has borne fruit. HE the Prez may have been taken for a ride by them.
Reply : 5 14
Unchikun Thursday, 18 October 2018 15:11
I know who you are and you know who I am. Your father was a highly respected government servant. I spent a few day in Jaffna at his place when was he the government agent. He will be very sad, had he lived to see the plight you have got into. “Asewanacha Balanan Pandithanancha Sevana (associate with those with wisdom)”.
Reply : 12 18
sachith Thursday, 18 October 2018 15:13
"Horage thaththagen pena ahuwa wage"
Reply : 2 14
Lalu Thursday, 18 October 2018 15:36
What professionalism is needed to sell out prime land and state properties to foreigners.
Reply : 4 15
Ram Thursday, 18 October 2018 15:45
************ BOI is the first entity that can bring in FDI's...what FDI has come in to SL for the last 3 years.....One buys chairs for 650K, one builds toilets for 6 mil, one fixes air freshers for 30 million. another a car for 50 million, one tries to get 10% commission and entire group of stoogies trying to compensate LTTE......even during the war i never thought of migrating because i loved my motherland...but these jokers have made it worst than the war time for us....
Reply : 4 16
S.P. Ramkumar Thursday, 18 October 2018 15:46
Board of investment can do nothing because Government have to solve its own promise with UN humanright council,and do real reconciliation, without doing those responsibilities, private investors won't invest here because no one can ensure political stability. Second thing is courrupted system, we all remember CEO of President office was arrested recently. Central Bank bond scam. Changing BOI officers is not going to help.
Reply : 2 7
DHA Thursday, 18 October 2018 16:25
Professionals ?? Sadly nowadays they are the ones robbing the nation they know there is no future in this country these days and they know how to complete the job without getting caught !!!
Reply : 1 11
HONORABLE ! ! - my foot. Thursday, 18 October 2018 16:54
"The Board comprised of honourable people ..." - the first ting we citizens should do is stop calling the bunch in parliament - HONORABLE. they are just there to feather their own nests.
Reply : 0 10
Harini Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:40
You said it brother! That IS the problem with our country, I agree. We are so servile as a people, we accord "honourable" to fools in parliament, so called professions like medical doctors and lawyers. All three are really the scum of our society. Name them and shame them to hold them accountable.
Reply : 0 4
Mahesh Thursday, 18 October 2018 16:43
I'm comparing Malik vs Basil. Who has at least build something for the country.
Reply : 8 7
anon Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:20
This is good news, the new chairman appointed in 2017 was no use. He was involved in BOI only because he had a political backing.
Reply : 5 6
TONY Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:44
POLITICIANS CANNOT READ PROFESSIONALS
Reply : 1 5
Riza Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:53
Correct, Professional Crooks. They were from corporate sector and corrupt. They blocked projects if it was in competition with their wide business interests.
Reply : 1 6
Sambo Thursday, 18 October 2018 17:59
The public does not have any problems with professional as you are the biggest problem and ***** taker.
Reply : 1 4
