Bribery case: LDB Chairman remanded till Oct.23

Livestock Development Board (LDB) Chairman K. Muthuvinayagam and his accounts assistant who, were arrested by Bribery Commission officials over bribery charges, were further remanded till October 23 by Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today.
They were arrested by the Bribery Commission officials for accepting a bribe of Rs. 600,000 from a businessman on October 5. (Nimanthi Ranasinghe)
Wise Donkey Thursday, 18 October 2018 14:16
Practically speaking none to be spared then we will hardly anyone left. What a corrupt society. Curse on them!
