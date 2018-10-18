Bribery case: LDB Chairman remanded till Oct.23

2018-10-18 12:42:58

Livestock Development Board (LDB) Chairman K. Muthuvinayagam and his accounts assistant who, were arrested by Bribery Commission officials over bribery charges, were further remanded till October 23 by Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today.

They were arrested by the Bribery Commission officials for accepting a bribe of Rs. 600,000 from a businessman on October 5. (Nimanthi Ranasinghe)