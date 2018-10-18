Mawanella SLFP Organizer arrested with three weapons

Mawanella SLFP Organizer Imitiaz Cader had been arrested by the STF this morning with three weapons including a MP5K weapon used only for VIP protection in Sri Lanka, a T-56 rifle, a repeater and rounds of ammunition, STF sources said.
BuffaloaCitizen Thursday, 18 October 2018 12:18
Same day Bail bail bail.... labay labay.
Reply : 0 1
Wise Donkey Thursday, 18 October 2018 12:24
Is he a member of RAW ?
Reply : 0 1
Unchikun Thursday, 18 October 2018 12:47
Walking down 1st Cross Street in Fort. A lot of toy guns!
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.