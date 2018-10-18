Subscribe

Mawanella SLFP Organizer arrested with three weapons

2018-10-18 11:44:57
Mawanella SLFP Organizer Imitiaz Cader had been arrested by the STF this morning with three weapons including a MP5K weapon used only for VIP protection in Sri Lanka, a T-56 rifle, a repeater and rounds of ammunition, STF sources said.

  Comments - 3

  • BuffaloaCitizen Thursday, 18 October 2018 12:18

    Same day Bail bail bail.... labay labay.

    Reply : 0       1

    Wise Donkey Thursday, 18 October 2018 12:24

    Is he a member of RAW ?

    Reply : 0       1

    Unchikun Thursday, 18 October 2018 12:47

    Walking down 1st Cross Street in Fort. A lot of toy guns!

    Reply : 0       0

