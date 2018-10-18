Fmr. TID DIG Nalaka arrives at CID

2018-10-18 09:51:50

Former Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) DIG Kaushal Nalaka de Silva arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago over the inquiry into the alleged assassination plot on President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, CID sources said.

He was summoned last Tuesday (16) to appear before the CID and was re-summoned today as he failed to make it that day.