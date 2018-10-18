'Hybrid Sudda' arrested with heroin worth Rs. 13 mn

2018-10-18 09:41:19

A 37-year-old Rasanga Gunasekara alias “Hybrid Sudda” was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) with 1.1 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs. 13 million at Angampitiya, Padukka early this morning, Police said.

They said the suspect, a resident of Himbutana, Angoda, had rented a house in Angampitiya, Padukka to carry out drug smuggling activities.

Two cars and Rs. 750,000 in cash were taken into custody while in his possession.

He is said to be an accomplice of underworld figure Dematagoda Chaminda, who was sentenced to death over the murder of Baratha Lakshman Premachadra.