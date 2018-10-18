Indian envoy meets Prez over RAW claim

2018-10-18 07:49:10

In the wake of President Maithripala Sirisena reportedly implicating India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the alleged assassination attempt on him, Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu called on him yesterday and sought clarification in this regard, it is learnt.

According to reports, the President expressed his disappointment over the lack of progress in the conduct of investigations into the alleged attempt on his life.

Following local and international media reports that the RAW was implicated in this case, the High Commissioner visited the President yesterday morning and inquired after the allegations. It is learnt that India wanted to seek `clarity on this matter.

The President’s office issued a media statement only after the High Commissioner’s visit, it is learnt. (Kelum Bandara)