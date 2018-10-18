UNP finds 25 men to axe

2018-10-18 03:26:27

The United National Party (UNP) said it had identified 25 of its electoral organizers to be axed under its reorganization programme, it is learnt.

According to sources, the UNP would dispense with its organizers identified as weak in the reorganization process.

The party leadership, at the Working Committee meeting yesterday, instructed its organizers to establish branch organizations at the grassroots level in preparation of future elections. (Kelum Bandara)