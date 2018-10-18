UNP finds 25 men to axe

The United National Party (UNP) said it had identified 25 of its electoral organizers to be axed under its reorganization programme, it is learnt.
According to sources, the UNP would dispense with its organizers identified as weak in the reorganization process.
The party leadership, at the Working Committee meeting yesterday, instructed its organizers to establish branch organizations at the grassroots level in preparation of future elections. (Kelum Bandara)
Sunil Thursday, 18 October 2018 05:58
Dispense your leader and your bank robber of a deputy leader and things will be better, although you do not stand a chance of winning another election for a long time to come. You have done enough damage.
Reply : 12 7
Manel Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:47
Sunil good idea. Axe all the robbers and murderers from all political parties.
Reply : 0 3
Jude Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:55
Hey Sunil, under the present context, the UNP/SLFP collation needs ONLY 113 MP'S to form a government in next general elections in 2020!! Mind you, up country Tamil parties and evergreen Hakeem's party in RW'S pocket!!! Now you do the math!! Life and politics is all about Math and Science!!?? Huh!!
Reply : 1 2
Namal Perera Thursday, 18 October 2018 06:49
The change should be at the very top. If the Party is to survive, Ranil Wickramasinghe should step down or he will bury the Party with him.
Reply : 1 1
Chamara Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:08
Sujeeva senasinghe is already been thrown, lost of 24 others pls
Reply : 0 2
TFVW Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:28
They should axe the leader...!
Reply : 1 2
cheers Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:41
If you axe or restructure UNP is gone for a long long time and you cant fight the Rajapaksa's as they have taken UNP to the cleaners
Reply : 2 1
