Assassination plot: PM to discuss with India

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would have a discussion with the Indian authorities on the alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena, a Spokesman from the Prime Minister’s office said yesterday.
He said the Prime Minister had decided to discuss the issue with Indian Defence Authorities after an Indian newspaper carried a news item quoting President Sirisena that Indian intelligence service RAW was plotting to assassinate him.
“The Prime Minister has sought an appointment with the Indian defence authorities despite a schedule for his Indian Visit has already been fixed.
“He has sought the appointment in line with his thinking that he should discuss this serious matter with them,” the official said.
Prime Minister is due to begin his Indian visit today (Yohan Perera)
Wise Donkey Thursday, 18 October 2018 01:47
What if the president were to say then that he did not say that? Ranil should be careful.
Jude Thursday, 18 October 2018 03:52
Oh man!! Seriously, What's the point!??? If there's any kind of plot, now who's going to spill the beans!?? Huh!!!
Jaffna Logic Thursday, 18 October 2018 04:24
Who is going to fall for this, as if the Indians are prepared to tell the Prime Minister that they hatched a plan to kill the President, of course the Indians would deny it strenuously. On top of it when the direct beneficiary of any such assassination is non other than the Prime Minister himself, his meeting with the Indians would be construed as a gimmick.
Tourist Thursday, 18 October 2018 04:35
This is a very serious matter but I see no urgency about it even from the President himself. Because India is such powerful country, Sri Lanka should ask for help from the FBI .
Lunu Dehi Thursday, 18 October 2018 05:37
Discuss ways to get back the Trinco Oil tanks immediately from these serpents handed on a platter in 2003 by you compromising our sovereignty.
De Silva Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:10
Not only that,we should cut off the diplomatic relationship with India immediately.
cheers Thursday, 18 October 2018 07:43
what are you going to discuss how much you robbed from central bank and if the money is safe in India
