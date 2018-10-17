President never mentioned RAW: President’s Advisor

Clarifying the media reports that President Maithripala Sirisena was reported to have mentioned at the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday (16), about an alleged plot to assassinate him by the Indian Intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Advisor and Coordinating Secretary to President Sirisena Shiral Lakthilaka said the President had never mentioned the term RAW in the above context.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Mr. Lakthilaka said the President had only referred to an Indian intelligence service but not RAW.
“The President has spoken in general terms about secret services of attempting to assassinate leaders. The President has assured that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was unaware of these moves. There was no mention of RAW at all,” Lakthilaka said.
Several local and international media reported that President Sirisena, who was speaking at the weekly Cabinet meeting, had reportedly told Ministers that the Indian intelligence agency RAW was “trying to kill” him.
Rasheed Wednesday, 17 October 2018 13:40
That means nowadays the Media can write anything they want? Being the Prez, why can't he sue them.
Reply : 2 12
Dee Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:57
Serves us all right for sending the white van home on January 8th
Reply : 1 0
Sanath Wednesday, 17 October 2018 13:46
Making lame excuses, but the damage is done.Must always think before you talk loosely.
Reply : 0 15
Haramanis Wednesday, 17 October 2018 13:49
We should immediately purge the Indian High Commission of RAW operatives. Sri Lanka intelligence services should also comb the country for any Indian spies or agents
Reply : 10 7
666 Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:11
He admits that the President has stated that an Indian Intelligence Service is trying to assassinate him. That is the core issue. Whether it is RAW or any other, is immaterial as all the Indian Intelligence Services fall under purview of Government of India.
Reply : 1 8
Ceylon Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:15
now drinking party is over.
Reply : 1 7
DHA Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:54
No need of this drama and why should RAW waste a bullet on this President people will do the needful through ballot by end of his term !!!
Reply : 0 5
lion Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:54
Its hilarious what this man is saying. Indian intelligence is non other than RAW.
Reply : 0 3
BuffaloaCitizen Wednesday, 17 October 2018 15:25
Now damage control, but with this statement, this fellow also joins the fools society like his Master he is trying to protect.
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.