President never mentioned RAW: President’s Advisor

2018-10-17 12:52:52

Clarifying the media reports that President Maithripala Sirisena was reported to have mentioned at the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday (16), about an alleged plot to assassinate him by the Indian Intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Advisor and Coordinating Secretary to President Sirisena Shiral Lakthilaka said the President had never mentioned the term RAW in the above context.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Mr. Lakthilaka said the President had only referred to an Indian intelligence service but not RAW.

“The President has spoken in general terms about secret services of attempting to assassinate leaders. The President has assured that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was unaware of these moves. There was no mention of RAW at all,” Lakthilaka said.

Several local and international media reported that President Sirisena, who was speaking at the weekly Cabinet meeting, had reportedly told Ministers that the Indian intelligence agency RAW was “trying to kill” him.