President never mentioned RAW: PMD

2018-10-17 12:52:52

With reference to recent local and international media reports that President Maithripala Sirisena was reported to have mentioned at the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday (16), about an alleged plot to assassinate him by the Indian Intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the President Media Division (PMD) today clarified that the President had not mentioned any involvement of an Indian intelligence service.

Issuing a media release, it said in the Cabinet Meeting on Tuesday, the discussions had taken place on the alleged plot to assassinate the President.

It said:

“In the meeting, the President emphasized the need to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged assassination plot. Among other topics discussed at various times during the said Cabinet meeting, was the development of the Eastern terminal of the Colombo Port. The President high lighted the importance of Sri Lanka has a deep-sea port terminal in the interest of the national economy.

“India and Sri Lanka have maintained cordial relations and cooperation since the inception of this Government. Several high-level visits have taken place between the two nations that have resulted in strengthening cooperation in many fields.

“The PMD also wishes to state that, the High Commissioner of India called on the President this morning and during the meeting, all matters were clarified and bilateral relations were reassured.

“In these circumstances, it is very unfortunate that some parties with vested interests resort to spreading such malevolent manipulations detrimental to the existing good relations between the two countries as well as the excellent personal rapport between the two leaders,” the statement said.