Parliament wastes the most amount of food: President

The parliament reportedly wasted the most amount of food in the country, President Maithripala Sirisena said speaking at a ceremony celebrating the World Food Day.
“We all know that the most amount of food wasted daily in the country is from Parliament. A majority of the MP’s do not attend the sessions at Parliament. Even if they do so, they never have their meal there. Therefore, most of the food prepared daily, is wasted. I have witnessed this for the last 27 years as a member of parliament.” (Sujith Hewajulige)
Wise Donkey Wednesday, 17 October 2018 13:26
No only food sir, what about time and money too
ANTON Wednesday, 17 October 2018 13:37
IF YOU CAN'T CONTROL YOUR OWN SUPPORTERS, HOW CAN YOU CONTROL A COUNTRY.
ANTON Wednesday, 17 October 2018 13:44
NOT ONLY IN THE PARLIAMENT CANTEEN, OUT TAX MONEY IS WASTED EVERYWHERE IN THIS COUNTRY.
faz Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:22
Very true money is wasted everywhere in the country by our POLITICIANS
Haramanis Wednesday, 17 October 2018 13:52
Dear Mr President. Please stop the practice of providing food to the MP's and other staff in Parliament. Let them go to the nearest canteen and purchase or bring their own food. Please set an example to the Country!!
ralahami Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:01
Wasted food must be distributed amongst the poor every day . Give poor at least one meal . For the last 27 years our president did nothing to counter the waste at least do it now .
Asoka Pandithasekera Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:12
Just a mere statement will not be sufficient Sir.Immediate action should be taken to avoid the waste in the future as there are millions of people who are without three meals a day in SL.
Ashok Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:12
Yes You Are Correct Because The MP'S Don't Pay For It.
Arnold Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:22
The whole parliament is a waste of money. They think their only duty is to collect as much taxes as possible and enjoy their lives tot he max.
NK Wednesday, 17 October 2018 14:46
It should be seen as Politicians wasted most amount of public money
