Parliament wastes the most amount of food: President

2018-10-17 11:52:19

The parliament reportedly wasted the most amount of food in the country, President Maithripala Sirisena said speaking at a ceremony celebrating the World Food Day.

“We all know that the most amount of food wasted daily in the country is from Parliament. A majority of the MP’s do not attend the sessions at Parliament. Even if they do so, they never have their meal there. Therefore, most of the food prepared daily, is wasted. I have witnessed this for the last 27 years as a member of parliament.” (Sujith Hewajulige)







