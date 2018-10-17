Minister recommends NPC to interdict DIG Nalaka

2018-10-17 12:18:08

Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara has recommended the National Police Commission (NPC) to interdict DIG Nalaka Silva, based on the ongoing investigation into the alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The DIG is now on compulsory leave.

The Ministry said Secretary Pathmasiri Jayamanne had sent the recommendation to the NPC this morning.

Minister Madduma Bandara recommended the NPC to suspend DIG Silva to facilitate an independent inquiry.

IGP Pujith Jayasundera sent DIG Nalaka Silva on compulsory leave following a directive from Law and Order Minister.(Darshana Sanjeewa)