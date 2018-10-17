Subscribe

Johnston Fernando acquitted of all charges

2018-10-17 10:45:53
12
3

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, his private secretary Sakeer Mohamed and former Sathosa Chairman Nalin Fernando, who were remanded on September 3 in connection with the misappropriation of SATHOSA funds worth Rs. 5.2 million in 2013, were acquitted of all charges by the Kurunegala High Court today.

Johnston Fernando, a former minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade, and two others were remanded over misappropriation of funds, belonging to the SATHOSA, in the run up to the elections to the North-Western Provincial Council in 2013.

 

 

  Recommended Articles

Jayasuriya to respond to corruption charges: Says no charges on match

...

‘I’m nearing the end of my career’: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, the ...

Will the road end for Sirisena ? - EDITORIAL

President Maithripal...

How many politicians can truthfully say they are clean?: President

President Maithripal...

Caretaker government Who is fooling whom?

Political parties in...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 12

  • Yahiya Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:49

    Thanking to judiciary.

    Reply : 11       16

    Krishantha Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:53

    Cheers "Yahapalanaya"

    Reply : 7       19

    ranjit Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:59

    This is the answer to our President's question as to 'How many politicians who could truthfully say they are clean!Here is one.

    Reply : 4       20

    TJ Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:07

    So, in Sri Lanka, one could be remanded based on mere accusations without a shred of evidence? It is a primitive judicial system that requires urgent reforms.

    Reply : 1       24

    64x64

    TJ Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:19

    While those who have the clear evidence of theft like RK don't even have a case.

    Reply : 4       14

    Aththa Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:09

    Probably Kurunegala High Court judge influenced!

    Reply : 14       8

    Dutchy Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:14

    Finally Justice delivered. Johnston can file a case for compensation

    Reply : 4       14

    BV Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:17

    This verdict clearly demonstrates how independent the judiciary is today.

    Reply : 0       7

    Nandasena Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:25

    Once a rogue will always be a rogue whether he’s inside or out.

    Reply : 5       5

    Lord Wolfstein Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:25

    Poor work of the police and the AG Office.

    Reply : 6       6

    64x64

    johan Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:43

    They would be happy because they would have been compensated .

    Reply : 0       0

    Sharon Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:34

    Yamapalana drama is closing episode by episode...

    Reply : 1       4

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty