Johnston Fernando acquitted of all charges

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, his private secretary Sakeer Mohamed and former Sathosa Chairman Nalin Fernando, who were remanded on September 3 in connection with the misappropriation of SATHOSA funds worth Rs. 5.2 million in 2013, were acquitted of all charges by the Kurunegala High Court today.
Johnston Fernando, a former minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade, and two others were remanded over misappropriation of funds, belonging to the SATHOSA, in the run up to the elections to the North-Western Provincial Council in 2013.
Yahiya Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:49
Thanking to judiciary.
Krishantha Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:53
Cheers "Yahapalanaya"
ranjit Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:59
This is the answer to our President's question as to 'How many politicians who could truthfully say they are clean!Here is one.
TJ Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:07
So, in Sri Lanka, one could be remanded based on mere accusations without a shred of evidence? It is a primitive judicial system that requires urgent reforms.
TJ Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:19
While those who have the clear evidence of theft like RK don't even have a case.
Aththa Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:09
Probably Kurunegala High Court judge influenced!
Dutchy Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:14
Finally Justice delivered. Johnston can file a case for compensation
BV Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:17
This verdict clearly demonstrates how independent the judiciary is today.
Nandasena Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:25
Once a rogue will always be a rogue whether he’s inside or out.
Lord Wolfstein Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:25
Poor work of the police and the AG Office.
johan Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:43
They would be happy because they would have been compensated .
Sharon Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:34
Yamapalana drama is closing episode by episode...
