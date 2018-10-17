Johnston Fernando acquitted of all charges

2018-10-17 10:45:53

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, his private secretary Sakeer Mohamed and former Sathosa Chairman Nalin Fernando, who were remanded on September 3 in connection with the misappropriation of SATHOSA funds worth Rs. 5.2 million in 2013, were acquitted of all charges by the Kurunegala High Court today.

Johnston Fernando, a former minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade, and two others were remanded over misappropriation of funds, belonging to the SATHOSA, in the run up to the elections to the North-Western Provincial Council in 2013.