Suspended police sergeant in Thebuwana reinstated

Hours after President Maithripala Sirisena met and donated Rs.1 million to the family members of Police sergeant Sanath Gunawardena who was suspended following his violent behavior with a T-56 in the Thebuwana area on October 3, he has been reinstated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara last evening.
President Sirisena yesterday donated Rs 1.million to the family members of sergeant Gunawardena when the sergeant and his family members met the President at the Presidential Secretariat last evening.
The Sergeant was arrested following his violent behavior while being armed with a T-56 in the Thebuwana on October 4 and suspended from duty.
He was attached to the Thebuwana Police Station and had been furious when he heard that the lorry driver he arrested on September 29 for transporting sand sans a permit, was not going to be produced in court as scheduled allegedly on the orders of the police hierarchy.
ANTON Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:03
LOVELY........ GIVE HIM SI PROMOTION AND SACK THAT DAMN IP. (FOR MAKING HIS SUBORDINATES DEPRESSED BY PLATING DOWN THEIR EXCELLENT DUTIES)
Retribution Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:07
There are lot of good cops like him. Unfortunately the Police force is riddled with Political interference. Hope he doesn't get transferred to no mans land.
Lokka Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:09
Very good move by the President. This should send a message to corrupt officials.
Shan Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:13
Where are the corrupt now?
ANTON Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:14
I THINK EVEN LTTE HAD KNOWN THE VALUE OF HIS SERVICES, THAT WAS WHY HE WAS KEPT IN THEIR REMAND FOR SIX YEARS WITHOUT KILLING.
siran Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:15
its Funny ...... who ever involved to crime, has to punish. both police officer wrong. so punish them. president is promoting the criminals .........
lee Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:17
Good action Mr President. The honest should be rewarded.
Sharon Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:29
Appreciate the decision of the President.
Lal.Fernando. Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:38
President you have done a great thing for this family.But that is not the question , it is how did this happen?You have to find out why it happened?I suppose another unit to be appointed to investigate.
Rohan Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:38
First of all did the police authorities do a proper health check on this sergeant to ascertain if he could be assign any weapons? It is important that he goes through a thorough medical check up like in other countries. Whatever the circumstances, he was guilty of taking law to his hand and using a firearm. Secondly by rewarding him, what is the message President is giving to the people? In my view President should have done a proper investigation to this incident first and taken appropriate action against all parties.
Saman Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:13
@Rohan, you are referring to someone who is not known for his intellect.
Unchikun Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:42
Well done Mr. President. This policeman is a true patriot who loves his country. Promote him. If he should contest the next presidential election with no color backing I will vote for him and many more will do so.
sira Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:42
Me Rate Minussu Thanikare Kelinne Pissu!!!....
Lasantha de Silva Wednesday, 17 October 2018 10:47
Good Move Mr. President. One Small Question, Whose money did you donate?
ram Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:04
Very good decision by president, but what is the action taken on the OIC who freed the thieves. An immeidate action be taken on the OIC and connected officers.
Dutchy Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:06
Hats off to Police sergeant and HE the president for giving zero tolerance to corruption
Fedi Wednesday, 17 October 2018 11:27
Any thoughts of Sanath Gunawardena for next common candidate ?
