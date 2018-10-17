Suspended police sergeant in Thebuwana reinstated

2018-10-17 09:58:00

Hours after President Maithripala Sirisena met and donated Rs.1 million to the family members of Police sergeant Sanath Gunawardena who was suspended following his violent behavior with a T-56 in the Thebuwana area on October 3, he has been reinstated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara last evening.

President Sirisena yesterday donated Rs 1.million to the family members of sergeant Gunawardena when the sergeant and his family members met the President at the Presidential Secretariat last evening.

The Sergeant was arrested following his violent behavior while being armed with a T-56 in the Thebuwana on October 4 and suspended from duty.

He was attached to the Thebuwana Police Station and had been furious when he heard that the lorry driver he arrested on September 29 for transporting sand sans a permit, was not going to be produced in court as scheduled allegedly on the orders of the police hierarchy.