Subscribe

Youtube suffers outage for over 30 minutes

2018-10-17 08:42:49
0
225

YouTube experienced widespread broadcasting issues, affecting YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music, with the Google-owned streaming service down for almost two hours.

YouTube said it was looking into reports of issues with its services, as users contacted them complaining about the website being down from about 1.30am GMT.

Some users trying to access the YouTube homepage received an error message appearing saying: “Sorry, something went wrong. A team of highly trained monkeys has been dispatched to deal with this situation.” Other attempts led to the homepage opening but no video content being displayed.

YouTube responded to questions about the system breakdown by directing the Guardian to a tweet posted on the YouTube homepage. “Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.” (The Guardian)

  Recommended Articles

Jayasuriya to respond to corruption charges: Says no charges on match

...

‘I’m nearing the end of my career’: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, the ...

Will the road end for Sirisena ? - EDITORIAL

President Maithripal...

How many politicians can truthfully say they are clean?: President

President Maithripal...

Caretaker government Who is fooling whom?

Political parties in...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty