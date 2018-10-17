Prez - PM showdown at Cabinet

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe are reported to have had a showdown at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting over the proposal to develop the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port as an Indian investment.
At the meeting, Ports and Shipping Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe submitted a Cabinet memorandum on developing the terminal by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).
However, the Prime Minister, backed by Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama, insisted that it should be on the basis of an Indian investment.
Apparently incensed by the Prime Minister’s remarks, the President was reported to have said that it was vital to keep the sea port within the ambit of the Sri Lankan Government and that as a country Sri Lanka would lose its sovereignty in the event of alienating sea ports to external parties.
The President is also reported to have been critical of the leasing of the Hambantota Port to a Chinese Company and said he had discussed the development of the Colombo Port with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he met him on the sidelines of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).
“Indian Prime Minister is not opposed to the development of the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port by Sri Lanka,” he said.
However, the Prime Minister had persisted in saying that a bulk of container traffic for the Colombo Port originated from India and therefore, it was all the more important to develop it with India.
Sources said the President and the Prime Minister had continued hurling arguments at each other. (Kelum Bandara)
Gayan Wednesday, 17 October 2018 08:22
Do not let Wikkamasinha to sell the port.
Reply : 0 0
Wise Donkey Wednesday, 17 October 2018 08:24
Time both got on to a stage for an all free show!
Reply : 0 0
Royce Wednesday, 17 October 2018 08:34
Ranil needs to be fired
Reply : 1 0
City Wednesday, 17 October 2018 08:36
Well I don't think this should be a top story.this is the way a cabinet discussion should be. in the past it was always a one man show. the President decides and the premier was a puppet the rest agrees.ex 18th amendment.we need this culture and the media should get used it .
Reply : 0 1
Dhammika Wednesday, 17 October 2018 08:38
The President is CORRECT in the interest of the Nation shipping has not been loss making and can be made a more profitable national venture considering the SECURITY of the nation . Up to date RW has proved nothing productive and ONLY a Talk only No Action (NATO) politician ENJOYING his personal life (Living a luxury life and travelling overseas frequently) at the expence of tax payers money.
Reply : 1 0
Unchikun Wednesday, 17 October 2018 08:38
Better late than never. Nice work Mr. President.
Reply : 1 0
TONY Wednesday, 17 October 2018 08:45
ITS GOOD TO THRASH OUT INSTEAD OF MAKING PRESS STATEMENTS TO THE PUBLIC AGAINST EACH OTHER
Reply : 0 0
dulan Wednesday, 17 October 2018 08:47
All MS knows Is fear let us go back to Srimavo's time
Reply : 0 0
Ghost Wednesday, 17 October 2018 08:50
Either that MS is now finding excuses to part with Ranil after his 'bow-wow' with MR or Ranil is trying to prove that he could run it alone. Either way we are going to suffer!
Reply : 0 0
Sunil Wednesday, 17 October 2018 08:56
Ranil and Malik are out to sell our country wholesale to foreign powers. Chase them out as soon as possible.
Reply : 0 0
Dallas Wednesday, 17 October 2018 08:56
What would have happenned if this Yahapalanaya mob was running the country when LTTE was operational Total Annihilation of SLBunch of Jokers this Yahapalanaya Mob
Reply : 0 0
Samam Wednesday, 17 October 2018 09:04
I am with President with this one. Selling and leasing government properties that can generate dollars is a crime. We all Malik Samarawickrama is after another big commission.
Reply : 0 0
Yahiya Wednesday, 17 October 2018 09:06
Malik act is very suspicious.
Reply : 0 0
