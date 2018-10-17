Nothing certain about PC polls: EC

Even after Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe submits the delimitation review report to President Maithripala Sirisena by October 28, PC polls cannot be held until amendments if any are approved by Parliament, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said yesterday.
He said however, the President was required to gazette the report no sooner he receives it.
Mr. Deshapriya said the term of office of the five-member review committee headed by the Prime Minister ends on October 28 two months after it was appointed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.
“There are no provisions to extend the deadline. As such the report has to be handed over to the President by October 28. Although the President has to gazette the report soon after it is received, PC polls can only be held after amendments if any are approved by Parliament,” he said.
Mr. Deshapriya said the dates were uncertain against the background of the GCE O/L in December and public servants involved in transfers and the annual budget. (Sandun A Jayasekera)
Kumara Wednesday, 17 October 2018 06:26
Your duty is not just issuing statement to mainstream media about elections. People who want to change there current addresses have to wait forever to get their names in to the list. Why aren't you focusing on making your work place efficient.
Reply : 0 7
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.