Nothing certain about PC polls: EC

Even after Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe submits the delimitation review report to President Maithripala Sirisena by October 28, PC polls cannot be held until amendments if any are approved by Parliament, Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said yesterday.

He said however, the President was required to gazette the report no sooner he receives it.

Mr. Deshapriya said the term of office of the five-member review committee headed by the Prime Minister ends on October 28 two months after it was appointed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

“There are no provisions to extend the deadline. As such the report has to be handed over to the President by October 28. Although the President has to gazette the report soon after it is received, PC polls can only be held after amendments if any are approved by Parliament,” he said.

Mr. Deshapriya said the dates were uncertain against the background of the GCE O/L in December and public servants involved in transfers and the annual budget. (Sandun A Jayasekera)