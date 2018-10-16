B'gamuwa tragedy - No provisions to challenge doctors’ report: Police

2018-10-16 22:38:42

Police informed court that though the breathalyzer test had confirmed that the lady doctor involved in the Boralesgamuwa accident was under the influence of liquor, the doctors who examined her said it was not so and that there were no provisions to challenge the doctors' report.

Specialist doctor Nilani Gunawardane was not produced in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday because according to a medical report submitted by prison officials she was not in a good health.

They informed court that she was under treatment at the Kalubowila Hospital under the custody of prison guards.

The Court was also informed that the deceased Police Inspector’s two children were under treatment while his wife was still unconscious in Hospital.

Attorney Sumeda Mahawanniarachchi said the doctor was not suffering with a serious ailment and if she was granted bail, it could lead to public unrest.

The Inspector attached to the Police Field Force Headquarters was killed while his wife and two children were injured in a head-on collision between their vehicle and the Jeep driven by the doctor on September 30. (Manopriya Gunasekara and Patrick Marcus)