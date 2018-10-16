Subscribe

Prez donates Rs.1mn to Police Sergeant in Thebuwana

President Maithripala Sirisena today donated Rs.1 million to the family members of Sergeant Sanath Gunawardena who was suspended following his violent behavior with a T-56 in the Thebuwana area on October 3.

The money was handed over when the sergeant and his family members met the President at the Presidential Secretariat this evening. 

The Sergeant was arrested following his violent behavior while being armed with a T-56 in the Thebuwana on October 4 and suspended from duty. 

He was attached to the Thebuwana Police Station and had been furious when he heard that the lorry driver he arrested on September 29 for transporting sand sans a permit, was not going to be produced in court as scheduled allegedly on the orders of the police hierarchy.

 

 

  BIOS Tuesday, 16 October 2018 20:09

    He regained 2 votes back out of lost 5 million

