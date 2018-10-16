Nothing official about IGP's resignation: Nalin Bandara

2018-10-16 18:03:13

Responding to speculation that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara was to resign, Law and Order Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara said today he had not officially informed the Ministry or the President about any such move.

There is a mounting pressure from different groups that the IGP should either step down or be sacked over his recent conduct.

The deputy minister told a news briefing, that the IGP must have been disgusted by the remarks made by certain responsible people against him.

“He is free to resign if he wishes to do so. We have not asked him to resign or to act in a particular manner,” he said. “The Police is often criticized by the people. However, as far the current police are concerned, they have not engaged in killings or other questionable acts."

Meanwhile, he revealed that there were divisions among the members of the joint opposition with regard to their presidential candidate.

“Some MPs believe that Gotabaya Rajapaksa should be the next presidential candidate whereas some say it should be either Chamal Rajapaksa or Basil Rajapaksa. It seems there will be an imminent split in the JO,” he said. “Kumara Welgama believes that Gotabaya should keep out. This has led to a crisis in the JO with Mahinda Rajapaksa instructing MPs like Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Dilum Amunugama to criticize Welgama and speak against him at a recent event." (Sheain Fernandopulle)