Name boards In Jaffna causing confusion

2018-10-16 16:47:22
People in Jaffna have complained that name boards on roads and several state departments in the district had been wrongly translated into Sinhala and urged the authorities to rectify them immediately.

They said the name boards had been changed based on a decision taken by the Northern Provincial Council.

Northern Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran is reported to have instructed the authorities to change the names of villages and other places giving priority to Tamil with Sinhala and English given lesser prominence.

The people said pilgrims were often misled by the wrongly written Sinhala name boards. (Romesh Madushanka)

 

  Comments - 2

  • Unchikun Tuesday, 16 October 2018 17:07

    It does not matter what the sign says as long as we know where we are and going. “Google “.

    Reply : 3       8

    Ransam Tuesday, 16 October 2018 17:27

    Not everyone use Google.

    Reply : 1       0

