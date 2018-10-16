Met. Dept. warns of severe thunderstorm

2018-10-16 15:40:00

The Meteorology Department today said thunderstorms accompanied by severe lightning could occur during the next few hours in the Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and North-western provinces and in Mannar district.

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre said heavy showers above 100mm are expected at some places while temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thunder-showers.

The Department advised people to seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees. It also advised people to avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

“People should avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances and using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats during thunder-showers,” it said. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)