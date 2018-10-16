Chinese worker found dead in Weeraketiya

A 43-year-old Chinese national was found dead at a house in Weeraketiya this morning, police said.
The victim had been identified as an employee attached to the Southern Expressway Extension Project at Malberiya, Badigama.
His colleagues had found him at the house after he failed to report for duty this morning. (Aneesha Manage)
