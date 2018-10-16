Subscribe

Chinese worker found dead in Weeraketiya

2018-10-16 14:20:15
0
503

A 43-year-old Chinese national was found dead at a house in Weeraketiya this morning, police said.

The victim had been identified as an employee attached to the Southern Expressway Extension Project at Malberiya, Badigama.

His colleagues had found him at the house after he failed to report for duty this morning. (Aneesha Manage)

  Recommended Articles

Jayasuriya to respond to corruption charges: Says no charges on match

...

‘I’m nearing the end of my career’: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, the ...

Will the road end for Sirisena ? - EDITORIAL

President Maithripal...

How many politicians can truthfully say they are clean?: President

President Maithripal...

Caretaker government Who is fooling whom?

Political parties in...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty