Special HC summons ‘Ali Roshan’, six others

2018-10-16 13:02:35
Colombo Special High Court today issued summons on S.N. Roshan alias ‘Ali Roshan’ and six others to appear in the Court on October 26 over the charges of possessing four elephants without a valid license during the period of 2012 to 2015.

The Attorney General earlier filed the indictments against the accused based on 24 counts over the alleged offences under the Fauna and Flora Ordinance and Penal Code. (Shehan Chamika Silva)

