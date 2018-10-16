Subscribe

Boralesgamuwa accident: Doctor re-remanded till Oct.30

2018-10-16 11:41:48
0
1181

The doctor, who was involved in the Boralesgamuwa accident in which a Police Inspector was killed, was further remanded till October 30 by the Gangodawila Magistrate today.  

The Inspector attached to the Police Field Force Headquarters was killed while his wife and two children were injured in a head-on collision between their vehicle and the Jeep driven by the doctor on September 30.

