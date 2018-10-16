STF to be deployed outside prisons from Oct. 20

2018-10-16 05:27:33

A special unit of the Police Special Task Force (STF) will be deployed outside Sri Lanka's four main prisons from October 20, in a move to prevent drugs and other devices from reaching prison inmates, the Ministry of Justice and Prisons Reforms said yesterday.

Its Senior Assistant Secretary Bandula Jayasinghe said some 300 STF personnel would be deployed for such duties at the Colombo Remand Prison, Magazine Prison, Welikada Prison and the Angunukolapelessa prison.

Mr. Jayasinghe said these measures were being taken to prevent illegal items entering prisons, to enhance security and prevent other illegal activities in prisons. The STF personnel will search individuals and vehicles entering the prison premises.

He said the Prisons Police Intelligence Unit (PPIU) comprising personnel from the Prisons Department would also carry out search operations inside and outside prisons. (Darshana Sanjeewa)