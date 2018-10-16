Subscribe

Prof. Amara Ranathunga passes away

2018-10-16 08:21:27
2
1004

Veteran singer Prof. Amara Ranathunga the wife of Dr. Dayarathna Ranathunga, passed away at the age of (79) last night, family sources said.

  Recommended Articles

Jayasuriya to respond to ICC allegations

...

‘I’m nearing the end of my career’: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, the ...

Will the road end for Sirisena ? - EDITORIAL

President Maithripal...

How many politicians can truthfully say they are clean?: President

President Maithripal...

Caretaker government Who is fooling whom?

Political parties in...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 2

  • Avena Tuesday, 16 October 2018 08:43

    She was a good singer. My deepest sympathy.

    Reply : 0       6

    Sharon Tuesday, 16 October 2018 09:04

    May she attain the supreme bliss of NIbbhana...

    Reply : 0       4

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty