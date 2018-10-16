Prof. Amara Ranathunga passes away

Veteran singer Prof. Amara Ranathunga the wife of Dr. Dayarathna Ranathunga, passed away at the age of (79) last night, family sources said.
Avena Tuesday, 16 October 2018 08:43
She was a good singer. My deepest sympathy.
Sharon Tuesday, 16 October 2018 09:04
May she attain the supreme bliss of NIbbhana...
