More to be exposed: Namal Kumara

2018-10-16 04:28:30

Anti-Corruption Force Operations Director Namal Kumara yesterday said he would reveal more incidents including an alleged land fraud taking place in the country.

He expressed these views to the media after giving a statement to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the ongoing probe into alleged assassination plot on President Maithripala Sirisena and Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Kumara said he handed over some recordings to the CID when he was summoned to give a statement yesterday.

He said the next expose would be about an alleged land grabbing fraud taking place in Sri Lanka. “As of now, I’m collecting evidence. I challenge anyone to find information if they can about this fraud. We will also make an expose on a fraud taking place when importing goods to Sri Lanka. We cant expose all at once. We will take our time to collect evidence and then reveal them,” he said.