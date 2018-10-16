Malik to meet Chinese Commerce Minister next month

2018-10-16 02:12:03

Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama said yesterday he would meet his Chinese counterpart next month in China to discuss how to resume talks on the proposed Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

He told Daily Mirror that he would leave for Shanghai next month for an international summit and would meet the Chinese Commerce Minister.

Sri Lanka is currently negotiating trade agreements with India, Thailand and Bangladesh. The minister said the joint feasibility study on the Free Trade Agreement with Bangladesh had been completed. (Kelum Bandara)