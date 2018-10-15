Removing IGP not the solution: SF

2018-10-15 19:02:13

Minister Sarath Fonseka said today the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) would not resolve the issues faced by the police department unless action was taken against the senior police officials in charge of police divisions such as the Organised Crimes Preventive Division.

“I highly criticized in parliament certain shortcomings of the police department. Specially, I criticized the conduct of the senior police officials of the organized crimes Preventive division who had responsibility to control the crimes in the country. The increase in the crime rate is due to the conduct of the senior police officials,” he told journalists following a function held at his ministry.

When asked about reports that IGP Pujith Jayasundara was expected to be appointed as the ambassador to South Korea, the minister said there was no issue in his appointment as he was a public servant who had served the country for a long period of time.

“We have a history of IGPs who were sacked being appointed as ambassadors,” he said.

Video by Damith