Jayasuriya charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Sanath Jayasuriya with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
Mr Jayasuriya, the former Sri Lanka Cricket Chair of Selectors, has been charged with the following offences under the Code: Read More
Nash Monday, 15 October 2018 15:54
I hope this is not true Mr Sanath. We believed in you and were our childhood hero.
Reply : 78 38
Ranjan Monday, 15 October 2018 19:42
The whites would never allow any non whites to become legends in any field. What they are doing to Sanath now ,they might do it to Sangakara tomorrow.
Reply : 45 8
jokiya Monday, 15 October 2018 15:55
Whenever he threw away his wicket cheaply everyone knew there was something to more to it.
Reply : 31 73
lkboy Monday, 15 October 2018 16:08
So has he destroyed any files?
Reply : 3 53
ravin Monday, 15 October 2018 16:15
Well !!! another politician. corruption ? if they are not corrupted that will be the biggest surprise.
Reply : 6 75
Palli Kanda Monday, 15 October 2018 17:14
Seek advise from MR
Reply : 14 56
Christo Monday, 15 October 2018 17:14
Well this guy is such a loose character this news comes as no surprise. Hope he gets his due punishment.
Reply : 3 55
mnsmart Monday, 15 October 2018 17:19
Eliwena jameta honda honda sellam?
Reply : 0 30
Nadaraja Senthooran Monday, 15 October 2018 17:34
Whatever anyone says, he is a legend. He is one of the greatest cricketers in history. What a hitter he is!!!
Reply : 51 14
ara Monday, 15 October 2018 17:46
read the charges before commenting
Reply : 2 30
James Ingram Monday, 15 October 2018 17:55
You illiterate people . Please get some one to read the charges . Why should he cooperate with the west who is upset that the subcontinent took away the money they were earning illegally for years .
Reply : 49 10
Samanmalee Monday, 15 October 2018 20:13
If he is innocent the easiest way to prove it is to cooperate with the investigation. The ICC would not bring these charges without any evidence.
Reply : 3 30
Kolla Monday, 15 October 2018 17:57
About time all past "greats" are investigated. How come they have so much money?
Reply : 8 30
Sid Monday, 15 October 2018 18:04
Sanath has been given many chances!
Reply : 2 27
Unchikun Monday, 15 October 2018 18:30
He was a MP? A budding bud for president!
Reply : 6 20
Nihal Amarasekera Monday, 15 October 2018 18:31
From grace to disgrace, there is only a thin line.
Reply : 2 45
Gajan Monday, 15 October 2018 19:51
All Sri Lankans must stand together in solidarity with Jayasuriya. When your skin is not white and you are talented,you fall into the radar of the West. The only way to get out is boot licking if not your every move would be monitored. Only in paper we got independence 70 years ago.
Reply : 35 4
Service Monday, 15 October 2018 20:15
To earn a good name one needs years of open good service. You ruin all what you earned in a second for your bad acts. Living abroad we were proud of SL cricket. Now we have to bow down our heads. We are told we came up by corruption. It hurts. SL cricket is in the dumps. Never talk about our cricket in public.A disgrace to all the SL.
Reply : 1 22
Be Fair Monday, 15 October 2018 21:39
This one he wont be able to say "Pass" is coming
Reply : 0 18
